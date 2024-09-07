Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 15,508 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,610 shares of company stock worth $2,377,448. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

CART opened at $34.01 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

