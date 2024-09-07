Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,421 shares of company stock worth $1,567,354. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

