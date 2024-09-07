Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Informatica were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 35.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.
Insider Transactions at Informatica
In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Stock Performance
NYSE:INFA opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.06.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
