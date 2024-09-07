Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 85.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 87.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $149,290.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,586,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,580,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

