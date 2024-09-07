Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,488 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 232,508 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,369,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.03 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $58.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

