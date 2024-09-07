Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,847 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $135,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

