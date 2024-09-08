11,100 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

