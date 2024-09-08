1,758 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.