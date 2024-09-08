1,785 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

GEV stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $204.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.98.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

