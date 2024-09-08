22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $23.76.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 22nd Century Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.