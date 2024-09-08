22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

