2,548 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.