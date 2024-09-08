2,766 Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,462,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 541.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBND opened at $54.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.