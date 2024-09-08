47,308 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.