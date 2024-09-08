47,308 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.