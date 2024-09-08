5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNP. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.274083 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
