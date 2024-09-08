6,634 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

