9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,306 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 360,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

