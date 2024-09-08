98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$90.78 million during the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
