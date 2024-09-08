Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Acelyrin stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.34.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
