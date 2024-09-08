Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $563.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.22. The company has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

