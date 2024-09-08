Advisor OS LLC Acquires 156 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in RB Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.19.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

