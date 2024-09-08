Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

