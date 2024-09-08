Advisor OS LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

