Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $659.89 and a 200-day moving average of $634.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

