Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,476,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

