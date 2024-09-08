Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $170.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

