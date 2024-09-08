Advisor OS LLC Buys 3,020 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

