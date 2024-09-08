Advisor OS LLC Buys 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $176.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.