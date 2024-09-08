Advisor OS LLC Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

