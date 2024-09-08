Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEP opened at $102.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

