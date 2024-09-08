Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.