Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $254.60 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,902 shares of company stock valued at $117,998,849. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.