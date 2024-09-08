Advisor OS LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BX opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

