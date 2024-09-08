Advisor OS LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $571.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

