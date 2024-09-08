Advisor OS LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $96.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

