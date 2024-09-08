Advisor OS LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 14.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

