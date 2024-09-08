Advisor OS LLC Has $539,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

