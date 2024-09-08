Advisor OS LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 2.1 %

CTAS opened at $781.90 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $812.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $756.32 and a 200-day moving average of $699.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.