Advisor OS LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 185.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 231.8% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $247.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

