Advisor OS LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.