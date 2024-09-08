Advisor OS LLC Has $848,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.