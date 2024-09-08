Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

