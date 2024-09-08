Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 60.8% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 569.2% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,113,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.