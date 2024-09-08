Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.48.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.