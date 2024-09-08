Advisor OS LLC Invests $363,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,902,278 shares of company stock valued at $942,086,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

DELL stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.