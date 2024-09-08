Advisor OS LLC Invests $616,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.9 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.