Advisor OS LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.18. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

