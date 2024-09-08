Advisor OS LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.