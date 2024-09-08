Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sysco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYY opened at $78.58 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.