Advisor OS LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.