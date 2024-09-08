Advisor OS LLC Sells 113 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

